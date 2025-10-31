MLA MS Raju Must Resign from TTD Board Immediately: Malladi Vishnu

Former MLA Malladi Vishnu has strongly condemned the objectionable remarks made by TDP MLA MS Raju against the Bhagavad Gita, stating that insulting a scripture revered by millions across the world is an unpardonable act.

Vishnu demanded the immediate removal and resignation of MLA Raju from the TTD Board and called for strict action against him without delay. He questioned how an individual who disrespected the Bhagavad Gita, a spiritual guide for humanity, could be allowed to continue in such a prestigious and sacred position. Retaining him, Vishnu said, sets a dangerous precedent and amounts to a direct attack on Hindu values and sentiments.

He further questioned, “If MLA Raju did not insult the Bhagavad Gita, why did he apologize? His apology itself is proof of guilt.”

Lashing out at the TDP-led government, Vishnu accused it of turning the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) into a political rehabilitation center, thereby compromising its sanctity, integrity, and spiritual purpose. He remarked that never before in TTD’s history has such a situation arisen, and continuing to shelter such individuals sends a deeply shameful message to devotees across the world.

Vishnu also questioned the silence of BJP and Jana Sena leadership, asking, “Why is Pawan Kalyan, who claims to defend Sanatana Dharma, silent? Why is the BJP not speaking up?”

Further, Vishnu condemned the government’s decision to hand over TTD goshalas to private interests, describing it as a betrayal of cow protection principles and a move completely against TTD’s sacred legacy.

Stating that the Chandrababu Naidu government is anti-Hindu, Vishnu alleged that repeated disrespectful incidents are occurring in major temples across Andhra Pradesh, yet no action is being taken against those responsible. He asserted that the government has a moral and constitutional duty to protect Hindu traditions and sacred institutions, but instead, it is shielding those who insult sacred beliefs, exposing its double standards and anti-Hindu mindset.