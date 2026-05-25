Mega DSC Scam: YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over the conduct of the Mega DSC recruitment process, alleging large-scale irregularities, paper leaks and manipulation in the teacher recruitment examinations.

In a strongly worded post on X, Jagan questioned whether the recruitment drive promoted by the government as “Mega DSC” had turned into a “fraudulent DSC” aimed at cheating lakhs of unemployed youth aspiring for teaching jobs.

Jagan Raises Questions Over Transparency

The former Chief Minister accused the government of failing to maintain transparency in the recruitment process and sought answers over allegations of paper leaks, deletion of candidate data, and the alleged disappearance of merit lists.

He alleged that the Telugu Desam Party-led government intentionally scrapped the DSC notification issued during the previous YSRCP regime, delayed the recruitment exercise for political mileage, and later issued a fresh notification mainly for publicity purposes.

According to Jagan, the process ultimately resulted in confusion and distrust among job aspirants due to alleged leaks, irregularities and manipulation in the examinations.

Allegations Linked to Nara Lokesh-led Education Department

Jagan further alleged that the government was attempting to suppress what he described as an organised “dark operation” involving paper leaks and manipulation within the education department, indirectly targeting Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

One of the key allegations raised by the YSRCP chief involved an outsourcing employee associated with SCERT who reportedly secured the first rank in DSC. Jagan questioned how an individual allegedly connected to the examination process could emerge as the topper and why the individual’s details were later removed from the database.

He also accused the authorities of concealing merit lists and selectively informing candidates through SMS instead of publicly displaying selection lists at Collector offices, which he claimed was standard practice.

Allegations Over Sports Quota Posts

The former Chief Minister also raised allegations regarding recruitment under the sports quota, claiming that teaching posts were allegedly being sold for lakhs of rupees through middlemen linked to the ruling party.

He alleged that fake sports certificates were issued to ineligible candidates and questioned whether teacher recruitment had turned into a system of secret deals and political influence.

Questions Over Administrative Changes

Jagan also questioned the sudden removal of the original TET Convener and the appointment of a Joint Director from the Education Department as DSC Convener, asking whether the change was part of a larger plan to manipulate the recruitment process.

Using the phrase “Mega DSC… Mega Leak… Mega Corruption,” the YSRCP chief demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities.

Demand for CBI Inquiry

The former Chief Minister called on Chandrababu Naidu to immediately remove Lokesh from the ministry if the government was serious about ensuring accountability. He also demanded a CBI inquiry into the entire DSC recruitment process and sought justice for genuinely deserving and meritorious candidates.

The Andhra Pradesh government has not yet officially responded to the allegations made by Jagan.