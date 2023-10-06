Measures Been Taken to Contain LWE : CM YS Jagan

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy affirmed that the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in on the wane in the State and Maoist activities are contained to only a few pockets of agency areas.

In his address at the review meeting on LWE chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held here on Friday the Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has been battling LWE for over four decades and the multi-pronged approach, comprising security measures, development initiatives, and safeguarding the rights and entitlements of local communities under the National Policy and Action Plan, has yielded positive results.

He stated that the Government has been able to restrict the Maoist activities to a few pockets in Alluri Sitharama Raju and Parvathipuram Manyam districts from their original strength in five districts while the LWE cadre strength has also come down to 50 in 2023 from 150 in 2019.

While sharing intelligence with neighbouring Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh on tackling the LWE, Andhra Pradesh Government has also effectively addressed the issues of poverty, illiteracy, inadequate healthcare and unemployment which are the root cause of the LWE, he said. Tribals were counselled to cultivate alternate commercial crops.

These measures were supplemented with strong efforts like distribution of RoFR pattas for bestowing ownership of 3.23 lakh acres of forest lands to 1.54 lakh eligible tribal farmers and completing laying of roads to an extent of 1087 km in LWE areas under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) scheme, he said.

Out of the 28 Ekalavya schools sanctioned by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry for AP, 24 have been established in tribal areas ensuring access to quality education for our Tribal xhildren, he said, adding that Government has also initiated efforts to establish 944 communication towers in the LWE affected areas for enhancing the connectivity and ensure a robust communication network in tribal areas.

He said that Government is also running 1953 Primary Schools, 81 Residential Schools, 378 Ashram Schools and 179 Pre and Post Metric Hostels to help students in tribal areas besides extending the benefits of Amma Vodi and other welfare schmemes through the dedicated volunteer system and village secretariats.

Family doctors, with the support of village health clinics, are also extending preventive health care to tribal people, he said, stressing the need to establish more bank branches in the tribal areas.

The Chief Minister stated that to prevent further spread of LWE, continuous and collaborative efforts are needed from both the Centre and the States.

While maintaining law and order is a state subject, it is crucial for the Centre to provide unflinching financial and strategic support to LWE-affected States, particularly in areas of capacity-building, modernization of the police forces and developmental initiatives, he said.

