Mahanadu 2025: A Flop Show

What was showcased as a massive show of strength by the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) turned into a logistical and political debacle, leaving a trail of public anger, viral controversies, and serious questions about governance. Mahanadu 2025, held in Kadapa as part of TDP’s three-day annual plenary, may have looked impressive on posters—but on the ground, it exposed deep fault lines.

On the final day of the meet, May 29, nearly 1,847 State-run RTC buses were diverted to transport lakhs of attendees to the venue. The result? Thousands of regular commuters were left stranded at Atmakur and Kadapa bus stations—many without any prior notice or alternatives.

“There’s nothing wrong in hosting Mahanadu. But why are public buses being misused for a party event?” asked a frustrated passenger who had planned to travel from Kadapa to Tirupati.

Another passenger with a reserved ticket to Bengaluru said he was left helpless and had no way to file a grievance. “The RTC staff didn’t even know when the next bus would come. I have work tomorrow. Now I don’t even know if I’ll make it.”

Beyond transport woes, allegations of coercion also came to light. Several women from DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) groups claimed they were threatened with loss of welfare benefits if they didn’t attend the meeting.

Even police officers—deployed in large numbers—weren’t spared. A video of a Sub-Inspector complaining about not getting food went viral, drawing widespread criticism about the disorganized nature of the event.

Visuals of empty chairs, the stunning backlash against an AI-generated video of NT Rama Rao "praising" Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and a female party worker’s suicide attempt—allegedly triggered by being sidelined by Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy—have fueled public perception that Mahanadu 2025, despite its grand design, was a political flop.