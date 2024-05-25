Lokesh poised for repeat defeat in Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: The YSR Congress Party is set to achieve a hat-trick in Mangalagiri constituency. TDP president Chandrababu Naidu's son Lokesh is poised to lose for the second time in a row. Lokesh, who previously served as a minister during Chandrababu's rule, could not establish a strong base in his assembly constituency.

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, popularly known by his initials RK, a two-time MLA, developed the area on par with other constituencies. People in Mangalagiri are praising YS Jagan's governance, and there is a perception that the voters who queued up early on polling day have endorsed Jagan's rule.

The YSRCP is set to capture the Mangalagiri constituency, the gateway of Guntur district, for the third consecutive time. Alla Ramakrishna Reddy won from Mangalagiri seats on behalf of the YSRCP in the last two assembly elections. In 2019, Nara Lokesh, the then minister and MLC, contested on a TDP ticket and lost to the incumbent MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

This time, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allocated the assembly seat to the Backward Classes (BCs) community candidate due to their large presence in Mangalagiri. Murugudu Lavanya, , who is contesting the elections on a YSRCP ticket, belongs to the Padmashali community. Lavanya's uncle Murugudu Hanumantha Rao had previously served as an MLA twice. Lavanya's mother Kandru Kamala was also an MLA. Both of them have a firm grip on the constituency.

Lokesh was taken aback when the incumbent MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, former MLAs Murugudu Hanumantha Rao, Kandru Kamala, and another leader Ganji Chiranjeevi joined forces in the election battle. There is a strong perception in Mangalagiri that regardless of the conspiracies Lokesh might come up with, he will be defeated once again.

