Kurnool Teachers’ Viral Dance Video Sparks Online Debate

A video of a group of teachers dancing in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district has gone viral on social media. The performance, according to reports, took place on August 6 — the final day of a five-day training programme for teachers from nine districts. The event was held at a training centre on the outskirts of Kurnool city.

Marking the successful conclusion of the programme, the teachers danced with enthusiasm, a moment that was captured on camera and quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions.

While some criticised the performance, others defended it, questioning what was wrong with teachers dancing in a non-classroom setting. Supporters pointed out that the activity was part of a cultural segment and posed no disruption to their duties. Comments ranged from “Super dance” to “There is nothing wrong in dancing. It can bring mental relief. The teachers were not dancing while performing their duty.”

As the video gained traction, District Education Officer (DEO) Samuel Paul, who supervised the event, issued a clarification.

Organised under the Pre-Graduation Teacher Training and Nurturing Scheme (PGTNS), the programme included a cultural component where teachers, dressed in colourful attire, participated in dance performances. DEO Paul defended the activity, noting that such cultural engagement fosters confidence in students and strengthens school-community bonds. He added that the School Education Department aims to integrate cultural elements — including Telugu literature, art, and dance — into the curriculum to make learning more holistic.