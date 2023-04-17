Kurnool: Instead of being accorded a warm welcome by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders in the district, MLC Nara Lokesh was in for a shock when he entered the Aluru constituency in Kurnool as part of his padayatra, where he had to witness infighting within the leaders. As per reports the fight between local leaders intensified and the reason for this was due to the photos being printed on the flexi banners.

Apparently, Lokesh had suggested to the local TDP leaders to put the flexi banner with the local TDP in charge Kotla Sujathamma photo. The rival group leaders were completely against having Sujathamma’s photo which left Lokesh shocked after hearing their answer. In the meanwhile Sujathamma had pasted her photo on the flexi banner erected by the dissenting group. The issue of the flexi banner war became a topic of discussion among the leaders much to the amusement of the public there.

