GADWAL: Former MLA from Aluru Constituency, Patil Neeraja Reddy died in a tragic road accident on Sunday in the district, after her SUV overturned due to a tyre burst.

As per details, the accident took place on National Highway No: 44 near Jinkalapalli of Itikyala mandal of Jogulamba Gadwala district. A former Congress MLA from Aluru in Kurnool district, Neeraja Reddy was in the car when she was going from Hyderabad to Kurnool. The car hit the divider after the tyre burst and overturned multiple times. The car was crushed due to the impact and Gadwal police stated that Neeraja Reddy sustained serious injuries to her head and other parts in the accident. She was immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in Kurnool where she died while undergoing treatment.

As per reports Neerja Reddy's husband, Seshi Reddy, a former MLA from Pattikonda was killed in a faction clash. Neerja Reddy was elected as a Congress MLA from the Aluru constituency from 2009 to 2014. She won the Aluru seat by a margin of 5,000 votes against a candidate from the Praja Rajyam Party. She is currently serving as a BJP leader. She is survived by a daughter who is living in the United States.

