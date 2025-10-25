Karthik Yellapragada and Margani Bharat Ram Appointed YSRCP National Spokespersons

Under the strong leadership and direction of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karthik Yellapragada and Margani Bharat Ram have been appointed as YSRCP National Spokespersons. The YSRCP Central Office made the announcement today, October 25, stating that the appointments take immediate effect.

YSRCP President Shri @ysjagan has appointed Shri Margani Bharat Ram and Shri Karthik Yellapragada as the party’s National Official Spokespersons. pic.twitter.com/Kkml1yUDdL — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) October 25, 2025

Karthik Yellapragada, representing Mandapeta in the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, has been serving as the YSRCP representative for Europe. He has played a pivotal role in connecting the Telugu diaspora with the party’s vision and promoting YSRCP’s welfare and development agenda on global platforms. Karthik has been instrumental in building international support and spreading awareness about the people-centric policies introduced by the YSRCP government.

Margani Bharat Ram, a former Member of Parliament from Rajahmundry in the East Godavari district, is known for his articulate representation of public concerns and unwavering commitment to the party’s principles. As a proactive parliamentarian, he raised several key issues concerning Andhra Pradesh and has consistently worked to strengthen the YSRCP’s presence across the Godavari region.

The party stated that both leaders bring valuable experience and exceptional communication skills that will further amplify YSRCP’s voice at the national level.