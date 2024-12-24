Jesus Christ teachings inspire humanity: YS Jagan

Pulivendula, Dec 24: On the joyous occasion of Christmas, former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his heartfelt wishes to all Christians.

Reflecting on the significance of the festival, Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the values of compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, charity, and sacrifice, which Jesus Christ exemplified through His life. He emphasized that Christ’s teachings serve as a guiding light, steering humanity toward truth, righteousness, and benevolence.

“Jesus paved the way from wickedness to virtue, cruelty to humanity, and greed to generosity through His profound teachings and ultimate sacrifice. His path inspires us to uphold the principles of love and selflessness,” Jagan Mohan Reddy observed.

He expressed hope that Christ’s timeless teachings will continue to inspire mankind to walk on the path of righteousness and harmony. On this special day, he wished peace, joy, and prosperity for all.