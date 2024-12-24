Yash’s Villain Paytopples Bollywood Heroes

In a surprising twist, the actor playing the role of Ravana in the upcoming Bollywood film Ramayana is being paid more than the hero, Rama. The film, which is produced by Bollywood actor-director Nitish Tiwari, has made headlines due to this unusual casting payment. While Ranbir Kapoor has been chosen to play the role of Lord Rama, it is Kannada star Yash, famous for his role as Rocky in the KGF series, who is getting paid a whopping Rs. 200 crores for playing the villain, Ravana.

This amount is more than what even some of Bollywood's biggest stars, like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, earn for their roles. Yash’s remuneration of Rs. 200 crores includes his acting fee, which has shocked many in the industry, especially since this amount is higher than what most top Bollywood actors typically receive.

For comparison, Kamal Haasan, who recently played the villain in Prabhas’s Kalki, reportedly took less than Rs. 40 crores for his role. Even top Bollywood stars who have distribution rights and additional profits from OTT streaming rights have not crossed Rs. 150 crores for a single film. Sources from Nitish Tiwari’s team confirm that Yash’s fee for playing Ravana is a remarkable Rs. 200 crores, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

In South India, only a few stars like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay , and Allu Arjun are known to charge around Rs. 200 crores per film. Yash’s fee for playing a villain has now made him one of the highest-paid actors, challenging the dominance of Bollywood stars.

This bold move has made waves, with many questioning the new pay structures in the film industry. If Yash can command such a fee for a villain role, it raises new possibilities for how roles and payments are viewed in the Indian film industry.