Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagananna is our future) 14-day public outreach campaign is continuing successfully for the third day since its launch on April 7 in Andhra Pradesh.

The campaign will be held till April 20 across the state during which the party leaders and others are explaining the government welfare and development initiatives to the masses.

The 14-day massive public outreach campaign aims to reach out to over 1.65 crore houses in the state. An army of well-trained 7 lakh Secretariat conveners and Gruha Saradhulu will conduct a door-to-door campaign and explain to the public the development achieved by the YS Jagan government since it came to power in 2019. The campaign also involves the distribution of a pamphlet – Past vs Present which shows the comparison between the YSRCP and TDP regimes -, Praja Maddathu Pusthakam (booklet), a survey questionnaire, Door and Mobile Stickers and people can also give a missed call on the number -8296082960 to share and express their support to the YS Jagan-led government.

Legislators, leaders, and cadres are visiting houses falling within the area of these secretariats, collecting data on the welfare schemes of the state government, apart from other details.

In Sarvepalli Constituency' Venkatachalam, Manubolu, Totapalli, Guduru, and Muthukur mandals, the Gruha Saradhulu, secretariat conveners, volunteers, YSRCP leaders participated in the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu and Manammakam Nuve Jagan programme on Sunday. The volunteers and leaders went to every house and provided booklets and stickers and pasted CM YSJagan's stickers on the houses.

The YSRCP's campaign aims to fight the misinformation which is being spread by the opposition parties and their allied Yellow Media and explain the welfare schemes and the benefits. The programme has been getting a positive response from all places.

YSRCP MLAs, Constituency Coordinators, Secretariat Convenors, Gruha Saradhulu, Party Leaders, and Volunteers who are visiting houses as representatives of CM YS Jagan are being met with affection and invited by the family members.

Around 10 lakh families participated in Mega People's survey on the first day. Simultaneously 8 lakh people gave a missed call to the 8296082960 number showing their support to CM YS Jagan. It is known that this programme has been successfully launched in 15 thousand secretariats in all 175 constituencies.

After distributing the comparative pamphlets, the party workers will conduct a people's survey through the 'Praja Maddathu' booklet where they can express their trust in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the Chief Minister in the future. The programme also aims to enroll eligible beneficiaries left over and ensure that they receive the benefits of the welfare schemes.

