ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy credited Rs 912.71 crore into the bank accounts of the mothers of 9,55,662 students under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme meant for children's education. With the click of a button, he transferred the amount in to the beneficiaries' accounts at a programme held in Narpala in the Anantapur district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that by God's grace, we have initiated another good program today and Rs.912.71 crores will be deposited into the accounts of 9,55,662 students. Education not only changes the past of a family it changes the social class of that family. Education is a weapon to break the shackles of poverty. No one should go into debt due to studies. Education should bring changes in lives and we have brought revolutionary changes for quality education, he said.

We are providing financial assistance of Rs.10 thousand to ITI students, Rs.15 thousand to polytechnic students, and Rs.20 thousand to those pursuing degree, engineering, medicine, and other courses through the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena.

People should notice the difference between the previous government and the current government. The mentality of the previous government was that the poor should continue to remain as workers. But after our government came, the number of student dropouts decreased and now government schools are competing on par with private schools.

We are providing digital form teaching in government schools. The Jagananna Gorumudda scheme is provided in government schools. We are providing tabs to students from Class 8 onwards. With the encouragement given by the government, the number of people pursuing higher education has increased. We are providing quality education in government educational institutions.

This is a grant provided in addition to the Jagananna Vidya Deevena. We provide full fee reimbursement to the students. Every 3 months we are depositing money in the mother's account.

My younger brothers and sisters should reach a stage where they can compete in line with the likes of Satya Nadella. Our mission is to prepare youth to become world-class leaders. Self-confidence, common sense, and a degree will make the world revolve around you. Knowledge is power… Education is power, he said.

The AP government had cleared dues to the tune of Rs1,778 crore pending since 2017. The government so far has released Rs 14,223 crore towards Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, and the pending dues to date. The government introduced the Jagananna Vidya Devena scheme with the single aim of offering higher education to poor students.

Also Read: Anantapur: CM YS Jagan to Distribute Jagananna Vasathi Deevena Benefits Today