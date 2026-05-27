YS Jagan Speech Highlights from YSRCP Key Meeting

YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is holding a key meeting with the party leaders today, May 27. The key meeting is being held at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

Several prominent leaders and senior party functionaries are attending the meeting, including regional coordinators, district presidents, MPs, Parliament coordinators, MLAs, MLCs, and Assembly coordinators.

Key Highlights from YS Jagan’s Speech

Everyone has now understood how Chandrababu Naidu’s two-year rule has been functioning.

Chandrababu’s “guarantee” has turned into a “guarantee of betrayal,” Jagan alleged.

Chandrababu had promised welfare schemes that would surpass those implemented during Jagan’s tenure.

Jagan accused Chandrababu of throwing the election manifesto into the dustbin after coming to power.

The coalition government has completed two years in office and has already presented its third budget.

According to Jagan, there is no trace of the promised “Super-6” or “Super-7” schemes.

He claimed that no funds have been allocated for the “Aadabidda Nidhi” scheme.

The promised annual ₹18,000 assistance for women above 18 years has not been implemented, he said.

Jagan alleged that even pension promises for people above 50 years were not fulfilled.

He also accused the government of cheating unemployed youth through unfulfilled unemployment allowance promises.

Jagan remarked that Chandrababu gets “agitated” whenever anyone questions him.

He mocked Chandrababu’s reaction to demands for reducing VAT on fuel prices.

During elections, the coalition had promised to reduce petrol and diesel prices, Jagan recalled.

Instead of reducing prices, the government allegedly increased the burden on the public.

“You made this promise during elections. Why are you not implementing it now?” Jagan questioned.

He said fuel prices could be reduced through cuts in state taxes.

Jagan alleged that the government still has not implemented most of its promises and that the manifesto itself has disappeared.

Since the government has failed to deliver, it is resorting to “diversion politics,” he claimed.

Jagan accused the ruling alliance of creating distractions through controversial political narratives.

He asserted that Chandrababu underestimates the intelligence of the people, but the public is smart enough to judge.

According to Jagan, people prospered only during the regimes of YSR and the YSRCP government.

“Two Years of Betrayal” Campaign

Jagan unveiled a booklet titled “Two Years of Betrayal.”

He said Chandrababu’s politics were not about a single betrayal, but “multiple betrayals.”

YSRCP will launch protest programs across the state highlighting the alleged failures of the “Super Six” and “Super Seven” promises.

The newly released booklet details what Jagan described as Chandrababu’s “deception, corruption, and misgovernance.”

Jagan recalled that YSRCP had organized rallies during the first year of the government to expose these alleged failures.

Similar large-scale protest programs were conducted during the second year as well, he added.

Protest Schedule Announced by YSRCP

From June 4 to June 12, YSRCP will conduct statewide protests under the banner “Two Years of Betrayal.”

On June 4, protests will be organized at mandal headquarters across the state.

On June 8 or 9, town hall meetings will be held at constituency headquarters.

On June 12, rallies will be conducted in every constituency against what Jagan called Chandrababu’s “betrayal-driven governance.”

Jagan said the schedule was planned keeping in mind the summer heat, ongoing party programs, and strengthening of the party at the grassroots level.

He directed everyone, from MLAs to party cadre, to actively participate in the protests.

Jagan said he would personally monitor all the protest programs.

YS Jagan's Speech Live