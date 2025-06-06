Hyderabad on Edge as Four Murders Reported in Three Days

An alarming spike in violent crimes has gripped Hyderabad, with four murders reported in just three days, raising serious concerns about public safety.

Elderly Couple Stabbed

On June 6, an elderly couple was found murdered in their apartment at Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. The victims were identified as Shaik Abdullah (68) and Rizwana Begum (63).

According to reports, unidentified assailants entered the couple’s fourth-floor apartment on the night of June 5 and stabbed them with sharp weapons, killing them on the spot.

When the couple failed to respond to calls, concerned neighbours alerted the police. Upon arrival, officers found the couple lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

Police are currently investigating whether the crime was a robbery gone wrong or a pre-meditated murder.

Teenager Killed Over Phone Chat With Girl

In another shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy was murdered in Kapra, Kushaiguda, allegedly over a dispute involving a girl. The incident occurred on June 5.

The victim, a resident of Balaji Nagar, Jawaharnagar, had recently completed his Class X exams and was working as a catering assistant during the summer vacation.

According to police, the boy was waiting near Radhika crossroads when the accused and two others confronted him over messaging and speaking to a girl. The confrontation escalated, and the group brutally assaulted him. The teenager succumbed to his injuries, and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

A case has been registered by Kushaiguda Police, and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Nepali Woman Strangled by Live-In Partner

On June 4, the body of a 33-year-old Nepali woman was found stuffed in a suitcase at an isolated location in Vijaya Durga Owners Association Colony, Bachupally.

The deceased was identified as Tara Bohra, a native of Baglung, Nepal. Married and a mother of two, Tara had moved to Hyderabad on April 15 to live with Vijay Toppa, also known as Wilson, whom she had met on Facebook.

According to Balanagar DCP K. Suresh, an argument broke out between the two on May 23 over Tara’s pregnancy. In a fit of rage, Wilson allegedly strangled her with a nylon thread, placed the body in a travel suitcase, and dumped it in an isolated area.

A local watchman discovered the suitcase and alerted the authorities. Within 48 hours, five police teams tracked down and arrested Wilson on June 5. He later confessed to the crime and was produced in court on June 6 for judicial remand.

These back-to-back murders have raised alarm across Hyderabad, with residents growing increasingly concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation. Police officials have intensified efforts to ensure public safety and swift justice for the victims.