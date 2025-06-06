India's global engagement needs rethink, says Congress

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, in a press briefing on Friday, expressed concern over what she described as a decline in India's diplomatic engagement and visibility on the global stage. She specifically referred to India’s absence from major forums like the G7, despite being among the world’s largest economies.

Shrinate cited then-US President Barack Obama’s 2010 remarks in praise of then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and questioned why countries like Canada now appear hesitant to extend invitations to India for the G7. She interpreted this as a sign of waning diplomatic influence.

She also referred to public statements made by US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The Congress spokesperson further said that similar assertions are now being echoed by Russia. She urged the Indian government to respond clearly to these claims, either by refuting them or explaining the context if they are accurate. "The nation deserves clarity," she said, stressing the importance of transparency in foreign affairs.

Shrinate also voiced apprehensions over what she viewed as a preference for image-building over substantive diplomacy. She warned against focusing too heavily on symbolic gestures or visual narratives. She, in this context, suggested that a more strategic and consistent foreign policy is needed to safeguard national interests.

She expressed concern over "the evolving global perception" of Pakistan. Institutions like the IMF, the ADB, and the World Bank, she noted, have extended significant financial support to Pakistan, while the country has also assumed roles in global bodies such as the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Committee. In her view, this is at odds with India’s long-standing position on terrorism and reflects a missed opportunity for stronger international advocacy.

Commenting on recent international outreach by Indian parliamentary delegations, Shrinate questioned the effectiveness of such efforts. She pointed out that many of these visits resulted in meetings with lower-level officials or Indian diaspora groups, rather than influential foreign leaders or decision-makers. "We need to assess what tangible outcomes these visits have achieved," she remarked.

Turning to domestic matters with international implications, Shrinate referred to the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. She questioned the timing of the Prime Minister’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, suggesting that it came more as part of a ceremonial event than a response to the tragedy. She expressed disappointment that "national security concerns in sensitive regions are not always met with prompt or visible engagement".

Shrinate also commented on alleged shifts in India's traditional alliances, pointing to what she called Russia’s recent cooperation with Pakistan. She warned that regional dynamics are changing, with China and Pakistan strengthening ties—a development, she said, that has long been cautioned against by opposition leaders.

When asked about Congress MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, who participated in foreign delegations and later described the visits as positive, Shrinate acknowledged the complexities of international diplomacy. She explained that while representatives may exercise restraint abroad, there remains a responsibility to ask hard questions back home. She cited Kuwait’s recent decision to lift a 19-year visa ban on Pakistan shortly after an Indian delegation’s visit, suggesting this raised legitimate questions about diplomatic impact.

A key concern she highlighted was the apparent reluctance to hold comprehensive discussions in Parliament on foreign policy matters, while simultaneously prioritising engagement with Indian communities abroad. "There seems to be a disconnect between domestic accountability and international outreach," she said.

The Congress spokesperson stressed the need for a more grounded and outcome-driven foreign policy approach. In her view, the current trajectory risks sidelining India’s voice in global conversations, despite its growing economic stature.

