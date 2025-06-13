Hoskote RTC Bus Accident: Six from Andhra Killed

In a heart-wrenching incident near Hoskote, Karnataka, six people, including a three-month-old infant, lost their lives in a fatal road accident. The crash occurred when an RTC bus travelling from Chittoor to Bengaluru collided with a lorry.

According to initial reports, all the deceased were residents of the Gangadhara Nellore constituency in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. Extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families, he said it was especially painful that the victims hailed from the Chittoor district.

The minister further informed that he had spoken to officials to gather full details of the incident. He assured that the state government would provide all necessary assistance to the families of the deceased. Additionally, he directed authorities to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay.