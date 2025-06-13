How to Train Your Dragon, John Wick: Ballerina, Materialists Reviews: What to Watch This Weekend?

This weekend at the Indian box office will turn quite interesting. With Housefull 5 still running successfully at the cinemas, there are quite a few fresh English theatrical releases that have made their way to the theaters this weekend, and viewers have plenty of choices to pick from across genres.

Hollywood films have always enjoyed a huge market and run in India, and as a result, the actors and the producers have been promoting their movies big-time in the subcontinent. While big-budgeted Hollywood franchise entertainers always enjoy a great run, thanks to the large fan base they enjoy across the world, there are some lone films that end up getting profitable, owing to the star cast and how good the promotional content of their films is.

Turns out it was one such weekend where there was decent anticipation for all three movies that were released. Let's see what the audiences are saying about each one of them.

Materialists Review: Celine Song Wins Hearts with Realistic Writing

Most Hollywood stars are eager to collaborate with Celine Song due to her realistic approach to character development. She is also nominated for the Oscars for Best Screenplay for her debut film, Past Lives. Her second film, Materialists, explores a love triangle centered around a matchmaker (Dakota Johnson) and her internal struggle to choose money over love, or vice versa.

Chris Evans plays Dakota's ex-boyfriend, and they share outstanding chemistry in the movie. Chris excelled in his role as the ex-boyfriend who continues to struggle financially due to his desire to pursue acting. On the other hand, we have Pedro Pascal's character, who is a millionaire and who has every material luxury by his side, except for love.

More than a love triangle, Materialists ends up being an emotional take on love, life, and relationships, and the best part about the movie is that it sees everyone from a sympathetic lens, and Celine Song once again proves why she is one of the best writers out there in Hollywood right now.

If you are in for a funny, emotional, and realistic take on life, love, and relationships, Materialists is the one for you.

From the world of John Wick: Ballerina Movie Review: Ana De Armas Stuns Yet Underwhelms

The title John Wick will excite action lovers worldwide. In a scenario where high-quality VFX made action seem too artificial, John Wick surprised audiences with its minimalistic yet impactful action, leading all four chapters to become huge blockbusters. Another movie from the same world satisfies all the expectations of action lovers. Ballerina does everything right, but its generic revenge plot didn't sit well with some of the audiences. However, John Wick focuses more on action than on a compelling story, which allows Ana De Armas to showcase her fantastic action skills without any hindrance.

How to Train Your Dragon Review: Not Up to the Mark, Netizens Say

How to Train Your Dragon is a live-action remake of the 2010 film of the same name. The film is directed by Dean DeBlois, who also co-directed the original. The film fails to establish a strong emotional connection with its characters, even with its impressive set pieces. Sure, those who are fans of this wonderful franchise will definitely find it amazing, but How to Train Your Dragon doesn't provide that wholesome experience in the theaters.

If you are a fan of the franchise, it's expected that you will watch irrespective of the reviews, but How to Train Your Dragon might be the least recommended movie out of the lot that's released this weekend for movie buffs.