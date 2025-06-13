JEECUP 2025 Answer Key Today, June 13: Download at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The answer key for the JEECUP 2025 entrance exam will be released today, June 13, on the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can log in using their roll number, password, and security pin to view and download the answer key once it's available.

The exam was conducted from June 5 to June 13. With the help of the answer key, students can check their responses and estimate their scores.

If students find any discrepancies, they can raise objections by paying Rs 100 per question. If the objection is found to be correct, the amount will be refunded. Based on these objections, the final results will be announced on June 21.

How to Download the JEECUP 2025 Answer Key

Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Log in using your roll number, password, and security pin

After logging in, click on the “Answer Key” section

Choose the question paper set/code you attempted

Click “Download” next to your paper to get the answer key PDF

Open and save the file for future use

Once the results are out, qualified candidates will be invited for the JEECUP counselling process. The schedule will be shared soon. During counselling, students will need to register, choose preferred colleges, and upload documents. They will also get the option to freeze or float seats, pay fees, and verify their admission.