Heavy Rains Pound AP; IMD Predicts More Downpour Over Next 48 Hours

Heavy rains have been pounding parts of Andhra Pradesh for the past few days, with districts such as Anantapur, Nandyal, Chittoor, Eluru, East Godavari, Srikakulam, and Alluri Sitarama Raju logging torrential downpours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the entire state is expected to witness continuous rainfall through the night of August 11. The department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, in several districts over the next 48 hours. The weather activity is being attributed to a low-pressure area likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13.

In view of the forecast, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reviewed preparedness measures to tackle any emergencies arising from the heavy rains. She instructed district collectors, superintendents of police, and officials of the AP State Disaster Management Authority to remain on high alert and take all necessary steps to prevent loss of life and property.

The recent spell of rainfall has also helped reduce the state’s overall monsoon precipitation deficit — from 24% on July 31 to 16% as of August 9. The downpour has significantly bridged the rainfall shortfall in five Rayalaseema districts and one district in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Between June 1 and August 10, 2024, Andhra Pradesh recorded an average rainfall of 223.1 mm, compared to the normal 265.3 mm for the same period.