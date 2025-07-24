Heavy Rains to Lash Out Andhra Pradesh on July 25; Multiple Districts Warned

The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is going to severely affect the state of Andhra Pradesh, as the State's Disaster Management has issued a warning to several districts over the incoming heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Until Sunday, heavy rains are expected to lash out in Coastal Andhra, and fishermen are warned to not venture into the sea for fishing. Specifically for tomorrow, districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR are going to receive heavy rains.

As far as the rest of the districts are concerned, there will be moderate rainfall for tomorrow, July 25. Until the end of this week, high alert is given across the state of Andhra Pradesh, especially Coastal Andhra, as rains might wreak havoc in specific parts. The disaster management advises people to only go outside when necessary and to heed the district-specific warnings.