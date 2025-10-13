Heavy Rain Alert for Central Andhra Pradesh: October 13 to October 16

The much-awaited Northeast Monsoon (NEM) has begun making its presence felt across parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, bringing moderate to heavy rains since last night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in central Andhra Pradesh over the next couple of days.

According to weather updates, moderate to heavy downpours have already been reported from Eluru and parts of Krishna district, with rain clouds now moving towards NTR district, Vijayawada, and adjoining areas. The spell is expected to intensify and spread to parts of Guntur and Palnadu districts within the next two days.

Meanwhile, light to moderate showers are likely in a few areas of the Godavari and Uttarandhra districts. However, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to persist across Eluru, East and West Godavari, Kakinada, Vizag, Konaseema, Krishna, and coastal Prakasam districts, including Ongole and Bapatla, through the day.

Meteorologists attribute this rain activity to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, which has started influencing weather patterns along the east coast of India. The system is gradually strengthening and is expected to cover all parts of south peninsular India by October 16.

In addition, coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, is likely to witness a significant increase in NEM rainfall activity over the next 24–48 hours, marking the full-fledged arrival of the seasonal monsoon.

With widespread rainfall predicted, authorities have urged residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas of coastal Andhra to stay alert and take necessary precautions.