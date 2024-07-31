Healthcare Controversy: Vidadala Rajini Points Fingers at Naidu’s Government Over Aarogyasri

Expressing concern over the coalition government's negligence towards Arogyasri scheme and the resulting anxiety among the public, Former Minister Vidadala Rajini demanded clarity from the coalition government on their healthcare policies, emphasizing the need for transparency and continued support for Arogyasri and related healthcare initiatives.

Speaking to the media at her residence here on Wednesday, the former minister highlighted the legacy of the Arogyasri scheme, introduced by the former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy in 2007, which aimed to provide healthcare to the poor, preventing them from being deprived of medical treatment due to financial constraints. She reminded that the Arogyasri scheme has been significantly strengthened, increasing the number of procedures covered from 1,059 to 3,257 in the previous government. She also pointed out that the annual expenditure on Arogyasri during the TDP regime was Rs. 1,000 crore, which has increased to approximately Rs. 4,100 crore under the previous YSRCP’s government administration and also the network of Arogyasri hospitals has expanded from less than 1,000 to over 2,300.

The Former Minister refuted claims by coalition ministers about inherited debts, recalling that the YSRCP government settled Rs. 632 crore in unpaid dues left by the previous TDP government. Each month, approximately Rs. 340 crore is spent under Arogyasri and Aarogya Asara. With the implementation of the election code from March onwards, there have been obstacles to payments, she said.

Criticising the central minister Pemmanasani Chandrashekar for his comments on Arogyasri scheme, she said the central minister is echoing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's thoughts. She criticised the current government for attempting to downplay Arogyasri in favour of Ayushman Bharat, noting that Ayushman Bharat covers only 60 lakh people in the state compared to Arogyasri's coverage of 1.42 crore families. Furthermore, Ayushman Bharat includes only 1,949 procedures compared to the 3,257 under Arogyasri. Also, under Ayushman Bharat, only Rs. 5 lakhs is provided, whereas YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government offered up to Rs. 25 lakhs free of cost under Arogyasri.

She also highlighted the significant healthcare reforms initiated by YSRCP Chief, including the introduction of 17 new medical colleges with an investment of Rs. 8,500 crore, aimed at strengthening medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state. She also mentioned the Family Doctor Concept, which was implemented to provide preventive care at the village level, ensuring accessible healthcare for all.