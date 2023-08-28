Handicraft Sales Soar to New Heights in Airports

Amaravati: The sale of handloom textiles and handicraft products is experiencing a speedy upsurge in airport locations.With proactive efforts of the state government, APCO stalls have been successfully established across various bus stands, railway stations, government offices, temples, and prominent tourist destinations. Striving to elevate and encourage handicrafts and handloom textiles to a global platform, the state government is intensifying its initiatives from national to international branding.

The Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) has inaugurated state-of-the-art showrooms and stalls, outfitted with exceptional facilities catering to private garment businesses. The stalls at Gannavaram Airport and Renigunta Airport are rapidly gaining popularity. Expanding its footprint, APCO has also inaugurated showrooms in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, in addition to Visakhapatnam Airport.

With a mission to enhance the handloom sector, APCO stalls and showrooms are extending their reach across the nation, embarking on an awareness campaign. Encouraging employees to wear handloom clothes at least once a week, an enlightening program is underway. Moreover, a diverse range of activities including discount sales, handloom exhibitions, and captivating fashion shows are being organized.

Mudavatu M Nayak, the Managing Director of APCO, expressed that CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's strategic measures have considerably helped the handloom sector to rise.Initiatives like "Nethanna Nestham" are providing crucial support to the diligent handloom workers.

