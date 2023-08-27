In a First, Nayi Brahmin Member Finds Place in New TTD Trustees Board

Kadapa: Nayi Brahmin Community expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for including a member from their community in the recently constituted new Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The community members garlanded the statue of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and subsequently poured milk on the photo of YS Jagan.

The community leaders said that they were grateful to the Chief Minister for this gesture. They also said that they would remain indebted to the Chief Minister for his commitment to social justice.

In the new Board of Trustees of TTD, the government has included Yanadaiah from Nayi Brahmin Community. This is the first time in the history of the temple board that a member from the Nayi Brahmin community has been appointed to the board which manages the affairs of world-famous Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

