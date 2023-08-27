Decisions Taken During My First Tenure as TTD Chief Affirm My Belief: Bhumana

Tirumala: Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, whose appointment as the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams came under severe criticism by opposition parties, has responded to the allegations against him. The critics questioned the appointment of Bhumana to the top job of TTD trust board and alleged that he was an atheist.

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the critics, Bhumana said he was not scared or intimidated by the tactics of his opponents.

Speaking to media persons in Tirupati on Sunday, the TTD chairman said those who are now calling me a non-Hindu have forgotten that this is the second time I am occupying the most coveted TTD chairmanship position.

‘Under my chairmanship of the TTD board between 2006-2008, we launched several initiatives like Kalyanamastu, Dalita Govindam etc which affirm my belief in the Hindu religion,” Bhumana Karunakar Reddy told reporters.

It was during my first tenure as the TTD chief, we ensured the zone around the Lord Venkateswara temple a no-footwear area, he said.

On this occasion, EO Dharma Reddy said some people are running a smear campaign against the TTD board. He announced that the temple board would soon organise an exhibition to highlight the facilities provided to the devotees and the developmental activities taken up during the last four years.

