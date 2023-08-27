'Gadar 2' becomes 3rd highest grossing film in Hindi, surpasses 'K.G.F. 2' collections

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) The recently released Sunny Deol-starrer film ‘Gadar 2’ is causing a rampage as it emerges as the third highest grossing Hindi film of all time after crossing the lifetime collections of the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Dangal’ and more recently the Yash-starrer ‘K.G.F.: Chapter 2’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly called X) on Sunday to share the development in the collections of ‘Gadar 2’. The film has collected Rs. 439.95 crores in India so far.

He wrote, “CROSSES ‘KGF 2’, NEXT ‘BAAHUBALI 2’… After crossing lifetime biz of #Dangal, #Gadar2 overtakes #KGF2 #Hindi… #Gadar2 is now THIRD HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in #India… Continues to smash #BO records at mass sectors… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr. Total: ₹ 439.95 cr. #India biz (sic)”.

Film exhibitor and distributor, Sunny Khanna, CEO, Whitelion entertainment, had earlier told IANS: “The film has an average of 75-80 per cent occupancy rate in theatres on weekends. This film has given life to theatres which were thinking of shutting down. Leave aside the national chain of multiplexes, even the small multiplexes which earlier had an occupancy rate of 8 per cent are now witnessing 60% occupancy rate and it’s only because of ‘Gadar 2’”.

He shared that the film’s collections peaked on Independence Day: “The business of ‘Gadar 2’ was huge on Independence Day but what’s surprising is that the film witnessed just a marginal drop of 30 per cent on second Saturday. Even a big hit like ‘Pathaan’ which is the highest grossing Hindi film had a huge drop on second Saturday but ‘Gadar 2’ seems to be unstoppable at this point.”

He further mentioned that it's a good time for movies in theatres because this is a rare occurrence when films from diverse geographies are doing good business. There’s superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’, ‘Gadar 2’, the Chiranjeevi-starrer ‘Bhola Shankar’, ‘Gadar 2’ and the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘OMG 2’ all of which are performing well at the box-office.

“There’s a good momentum in the industry. The exhibitor sector is a crucial sector and our industry has been facing major issues in this sector ever since the pandemic struck. But with the performance of ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Jailer’ and ‘OMG 2’ things are looking good,” Sunny concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.