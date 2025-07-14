Massive Fire Erupts on Tirupati-Hisar Train, Shocking Visuals Emerge

Panic prevailed at Tirupati Railway Station after two coaches of the Tirupati-Hisar Express (Train No. 04717) caught fire while the train was stationed on the loop line. The incident caused high tension and triggered suspicion over the cause of the blaze. The fire was so intense that it also damaged a coach of the Rayalaseema Express, which was stationed nearby.

Fortunately, no passengers were on board either train at the time of the incident.

As thick smoke billowed from one of the general coaches, local railway staff promptly alerted senior authorities. Fire safety personnel were immediately deployed, and dry chemical powder was used to extinguish the flames.

To contain the blaze, the affected coaches were quickly detached from the rest of the train. Police have also arrived at the scene and are investigating the incident, which is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Visuals emerging from the site reveal the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.