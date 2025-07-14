Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE Launched in India – Price, Specs & Features

Vivo has officially launched its second foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5, along with the more budget-friendly Vivo X200 FE, expanding its premium and flagship lineup in India. The X Fold 5 enters the growing foldable market as a strong contender to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, while the X200 FE delivers the core experience of the X200 Pro at a more accessible price point.

Vivo X Fold 5: Next-Gen Foldable Packed with Power

The Vivo X Fold 5 sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display and an expansive 8.03-inch main AMOLED screen, both offering 120Hz refresh rate and a stunning 4,500 nits peak brightness. The outer screen is protected by second-gen Armor Glass, enhancing durability.

Dimensions: 9.2 mm when folded, 4.3 mm when unfolded

Weight: 217 grams

Protection: First foldable with IP58, IP59 water resistance and IP5X dust protection

The foldable houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery—the largest in any foldable device so far—paired with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging for quick power-ups.

Under the hood, the X Fold 5 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, operating on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Camera Features

Rear Cameras: 50 MP VCS bionic main sensor, 50 MP ZEISS telephoto lens (3x optical zoom, 100x HyperZoom), and 50 MP ultra-wide lens

Front Cameras: Dual 20 MP cameras on the cover and main display

Smart Features

The phone introduces a tactile Shortcut Button for quick tool access and includes Gemini AI Assistant powered by Google. Vivo also debuts its AI Imaging Suite featuring:

AI Image Expander

AI Magic Move

AI Erase

AI Reflection Erase

Vivo X200 FE: Flagship Feel at a Friendlier Price

The Vivo X200 FE brings flagship-level specs to a lower price bracket with a 6.31-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and industry-leading 5,000 nits peak brightness.

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

Battery: 6,500 mAh with 90W fast charging

Protection: Shield Glass with IP68 and IP69 ratings

RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage

Software: Funtouch OS 15, Android 15

Camera Setup

50 MP ZEISS telephoto (up to 100x zoom)

50 MP main camera

8 MP ultrawide lens

50 MP front selfie camera

The X200 FE will be available in Amber Yellow, Forest Blue, and Luxe Grey color options.

Pricing and Availability

Vivo X Fold 5 (16GB+512GB): ₹1,49,999

Pre-orders open now; sales start July 30

Vivo X200 FE:

12GB+256GB: ₹54,999

16GB+512GB: ₹59,999

Sales begin July 23

Final Word

With cutting-edge features, flagship-grade internals, and advanced AI tools, Vivo’s latest launches—the X Fold 5 and X200 FE—underscore its growing ambitions in the premium smartphone market. While the X Fold 5 pushes the boundaries of foldable design and durability, the X200 FE offers a solid flagship experience without breaking the bank.