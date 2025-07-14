Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE Launched in India – Price, Specs & Features
Vivo has officially launched its second foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 5, along with the more budget-friendly Vivo X200 FE, expanding its premium and flagship lineup in India. The X Fold 5 enters the growing foldable market as a strong contender to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, while the X200 FE delivers the core experience of the X200 Pro at a more accessible price point.
Vivo X Fold 5: Next-Gen Foldable Packed with Power
The Vivo X Fold 5 sports a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover display and an expansive 8.03-inch main AMOLED screen, both offering 120Hz refresh rate and a stunning 4,500 nits peak brightness. The outer screen is protected by second-gen Armor Glass, enhancing durability.
Dimensions: 9.2 mm when folded, 4.3 mm when unfolded
- Weight: 217 grams
- Protection: First foldable with IP58, IP59 water resistance and IP5X dust protection
The foldable houses a massive 6,000 mAh battery—the largest in any foldable device so far—paired with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging for quick power-ups.
Under the hood, the X Fold 5 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, operating on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.
Camera Features
- Rear Cameras: 50 MP VCS bionic main sensor, 50 MP ZEISS telephoto lens (3x optical zoom, 100x HyperZoom), and 50 MP ultra-wide lens
- Front Cameras: Dual 20 MP cameras on the cover and main display
Smart Features
The phone introduces a tactile Shortcut Button for quick tool access and includes Gemini AI Assistant powered by Google. Vivo also debuts its AI Imaging Suite featuring:
- AI Image Expander
- AI Magic Move
- AI Erase
- AI Reflection Erase
Vivo X200 FE: Flagship Feel at a Friendlier Price
The Vivo X200 FE brings flagship-level specs to a lower price bracket with a 6.31-inch display, 120Hz refresh rate, and industry-leading 5,000 nits peak brightness.
- Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+
- Battery: 6,500 mAh with 90W fast charging
- Protection: Shield Glass with IP68 and IP69 ratings
- RAM & Storage: Up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage
- Software: Funtouch OS 15, Android 15
Camera Setup
- 50 MP ZEISS telephoto (up to 100x zoom)
- 50 MP main camera
- 8 MP ultrawide lens
- 50 MP front selfie camera
The X200 FE will be available in Amber Yellow, Forest Blue, and Luxe Grey color options.
Pricing and Availability
- Vivo X Fold 5 (16GB+512GB): ₹1,49,999
- Pre-orders open now; sales start July 30
- Vivo X200 FE:
- 12GB+256GB: ₹54,999
- 16GB+512GB: ₹59,999
- Sales begin July 23
Final Word
With cutting-edge features, flagship-grade internals, and advanced AI tools, Vivo’s latest launches—the X Fold 5 and X200 FE—underscore its growing ambitions in the premium smartphone market. While the X Fold 5 pushes the boundaries of foldable design and durability, the X200 FE offers a solid flagship experience without breaking the bank.