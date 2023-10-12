Fibernet Case: Major Blow to Naidu as ACB Court Approves AP CID’s PT Warrant Against Naidu

Vijayawada: In a major setback to the TDP chief, the ACB Court here on Thursday approved the to PT (Prisoner Transit) warrant against Chandrababu Naidu in the Fibernet case. The AP CID was directed to produce the TDP leader in the court on Monday.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the special court granted the PT warrant filed by the state CID against the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who is accused of misappropriating funds in the establishment of AP State Fibernet Limited.

According to the CID officials, Naidu influenced the tender process of AP Fibernet Project of worth Rs 330 crore and the tenders were given to ineligible firms. They said the tender was awarded to Terasoft company by flouting the rules. The Special Investigation Team investigation has revealed that an amount of Rs 115 crore has been misappropriated in the Fibernet project scam.

The probe agency has named Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad as an accused no. 1 (A1) while the former MD Sambasiva Rao, a close aide of Naidu, named as accused No. 2 (A2) in the case. The officials also said that the deadline for filing tenders was extended to benefit a certain firm.

