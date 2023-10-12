CM YS Jagan Berates Naidu, Pawan for Commercialising Politics

Samarlakota (Kakinada dist): In a blistering attack on the opposition, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan have commercialized politics by pursuing the policy of plunder, stash and devour. Addressing a public meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister took potshots at both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

“After 2019 polls, Naidu was never seen in the State continuously for one month, it is only now that he is seen in the Rajahmundry Central Jail for the last one month. Even his foster son Pawan Kalyan is only visiting the State during intermissions of cinema shooting,” he said sarcastically, adding they do not have any concern for the problems of the people.

For both Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, politics means business, he said, adding they don’t entertain any love or attachment for the people. “Chandrababu Naidu, his son, brother-in-law and foster son do not have a permanent address in the State, not even the gang of thieves who are supporting them,” the Chief Minister said, taking a dig at their indulgence in part time politics.

The package star, who had lost in both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka in the last elections, has been using the voters as use and throw commodities, he said adding that the actor is ready to sell the votes of his fans, followers and group en masse to TDP.

“Having no credibility among the masses, both of them use the platform of politics as business for selfish gains. They want to use politics as an instrument to implement their policy of exploitation. They did it previously and want to do it again,” he said.

He further went on to say that when one looks at the face of Naidu, one remembers scams, backstabbing, cheating and corruption but if anyone looks at the face of Jagan, DBT welfare schemes, concern for the problems of the people and fulfillment of elections manifesto are reflected.

Pawan Kalyan does not have respect even for the emotions of his own community, he said, adding that the foster son and the gang of thieves would go out of their minds when they think of Naidu not enjoying the political power.

The Chief Minister said that the Government has spent over Rs. 2,38,000 crore in the last 52 months implementing slew of welfare schemes in full transparency elevating the lives of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and the Government is feeling proud to see smiles on their faces.

Affirming that political credibility for a leader comes only when people have him in their hearts, the Chief Minister asked the people to think of the revolutionary changes brought in the village administrative system and the reforms implemented in the educational, health and agricultural sectors that transformed the lives of all sections of people for good.

Besides creating 2,07,000 new government jobs in which 80 % of them went to SC, ST, BC and minority sections, Government strived for ushering in women empowerment and social justice at every step, he said, asking the people to vote for YSRCP in the next elections if they feel they are benefitted through the policies of the Government.

