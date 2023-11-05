Eyebrows Raised as BJP Chief Purandeswari Features Extensively in TDP Magazine

Amaravati: The primary focus of any political party’s mouthpiece is to propagate its political activities, and The TDP’s mouthpiece is no exception. For years, this opposition party's magazine has been dedicated to covering the TDP's programs and initiatives. Apart from focussing on the party’s activities, the TDP’s digest also carries critical pieces about other parties in the state. However, in recent days, there has been a noticeable shift in the ways the TDP magazine covers the news related to other parties.



Recently, the TDP magazine has been giving prominent coverage to the state BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari. The digest never misses her political activities and programmes. Her recent visit to Chittoor district received extensive coverage in the TDP magazine. The TDP’s growing inclination towards their party chief’s programmes has not gone unnoticed by the state BJP leaders.

Purandeswari is widely known for her staunch anti-TDP stance. However, her recent overtures towards Naidu’s party has perplexed many leaders from her own party. The BJP chief is reportedly facing criticism from her party colleagues as she’s acting more like a TDP leader. Because, the BJP leaders think that the party’s policies far surpass those offered by the Naidu-led party.

Many BJP leaders have not forgotten TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s past criticism of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and how he walked out of the NDA government. While Naidu has softened his stance towards the BJP in recent days, however, the saffron party has not reciprocated this gesture. Meanwhile, Purandeswari has faced accusations of favouring TDP turncoats and ignoring the party leaders.

Also Read: Telangana Polls: BJP to Release Final List of Candidates Tonight

