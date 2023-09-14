Everything Was Done in Bad Faith: AP CID on Skill Development Scam

Vijayawada: The Chandrababu Naidu-led government released Rs 371 crore to establish centres of excellence in the state but a large part of the public money was diverted through shell companies by using fake invoices, said N Sanjay, Additional Director General, AP CID on Thursday.

Addressing the media persons along with Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, the CID official highlighted 10 key points in the multi-crore skill development scam.

“The former Andhra Pradesh government released Rs 371 by violating the AP Civil Works Code and the AP Financial Code to establish the small clusters of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) across the state. The state government ignored the objections raised by the concerned officials and went ahead with the signing of MoU with forged documents. There are stark differences between the G.O.Ms.No.4 and the agreements signed with the German firm Siemens to set up these clusters,” CID official Sanjay told reporters.

Earlier, Sanjay had said that during its investigation the AP CID found that the former chief minister had signed at 13 different places in the documents pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC). A person named Ganta Subba Rao was not only appointed in the corporation but was also entrusted with three major responsibilities, he said. Subbba Rao was also given direct access to the chief minister.

Giving more details on the former chief minister’s signature, Additional Director General said Naidu had signed on the council meeting papers to approve the budget for the corporation without consulting the cabinet or obtaining its approval.

The government claimed to establish clusters of APSSDC across the state but no MoU with the Siemens firm was found. These things were done with a mala fide intent to embezzle the public funds, Sanjay added.

Also Read: ED summons BRS leader K. Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy case