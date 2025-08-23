Ending of Disabled Pensions and VSP Privatization: Botsa Slams Coalition Government

The YSRCP has criticized the coalition government for discontinuing pensions for disabled persons and for passively allowing the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), while failing to take meaningful action against leaders facing serious charges.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Opposition leader in the Legislative Council Botsa Satyanarayana condemned the move, calling it “sad and heinous” to withdraw pensions meant for disabled individuals. He warned that the party would mobilize public opinion and lead protests to district collector offices if the decision is not revoked.

On the issue of VSP, Satyanarayana said the privatization process had reached an alarming stage, with shake-ups reported across 32 departments. He alleged that key leaders, including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Lokesh, had remained silent even as the privatization gained momentum.

“We will not allow privatization to happen. We will unite all political parties and intellectuals opposing it and launch a strong fight. We demand that Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan provide clear answers and assurance on August 30 that VSP will not be privatized,” he said.

Taking a dig at Naidu, Satyanarayana alleged that despite accompanying Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Yogandhra event, Naidu was more focused on publicity and records rather than raising concerns over VSP’s privatization.

He stressed that VSP was an emotional issue for the region, pointing out that 32 people had sacrificed their lives for the establishment of the plant. “We will lead the fight or join others who take up this cause,” he added.

Satyanarayana also accused the government of turning a blind eye to rampant corruption and atrocities by ministers and MLAs. “The government’s response is nothing but an eyewash. Inquiries are handled by members of the same cadre—allegations against ministers are probed by other ministers, and officials investigate their own colleagues. This clearly shows a lack of sincerity,” he said.

He further alleged that cases involving corruption, land grabbing, sand mafia operations, and atrocities involving ruling party members continue unchecked. “No serious action has been taken; the culprits remain untouched, reflecting the government’s lack of seriousness,” he said.

On the Vice President election, Satyanarayana said the YSRCP’s stand was consistent. “If the ruling party has the numbers, fielding another candidate is not wise. We have never opposed leaders like Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Nath Kovind, or Pranab Mukherjee. Our stance remains clear,” he concluded.