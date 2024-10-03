Dussehra Holidays 2024: AP Schools, Colleges Reopen on October 13

Dussehra holidays started for schools and colleges in Andhra Pradesh yesterday, October 2. Though Navratri starts today, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti yesterday, schools and colleges were closed. As per the official announcement, holidays are scheduled from October 4 to October 13. But because of the educators' request, Nara Lokesh announced holidays a day ahead.

It is known that October 2 is a holiday, and scheduled holidays start at 4, so the government has given October 3 a holiday, making it a complete 12-day holiday. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions will officially reopen on October 14 in Andhra Pradesh. Schools will run without any breaks after the holidays.

Also read: Jani Master Gets Bail in Harassment Case