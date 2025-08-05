Donate for Mana Amaravati: Chandrababu’s Latest Move to Secure More Funds Draws Flak

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s claims that Amaravati is a self-financing capital city are starting to erode, as the government is now seeking public donations to build Andhra Pradesh’s capital.

This is not the first time the TDP government has sought contributions from the public for Amaravati. During Naidu’s previous tenure (2014–2019), the government launched the “My Brick, My Amaravati” initiative, where donors could purchase e-bricks for ₹10 each. A similar program has been relaunched, this time with a QR code available on the APCRDA website, inviting visitors to scan and “Donate for Mana Amaravati.”

The latest fundraising attempt has drawn widespread backlash. Political opponents and members of the public are demanding transparency, questioning how much money was raised under the earlier e-brick initiative. Many believe the government has turned to public donations due to its failure to secure adequate grants.

Since taking office in 2024, Naidu’s administration has managed to secure loans amounting to ₹31,000 crore for Amaravati. Between 2014 and 2019, the TDP government had acquired over 30,000 acres of land from farmers through the land-pooling scheme. The current government has once again initiated talks with farmers to acquire additional land and is reportedly planning to borrow another ₹70,000 crore.

Despite land acquisition and access to funding, construction in Amaravati has reportedly been sluggish. More than a decade after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, a cloud of uncertainty continues to loom over the future of its capital city.