Don’t Pay Attention to Pawan Kalyan’s Criticism: Ambati Rayudu Tells AP Volunteers 

Guntur: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu came down heavily on Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan for criticizing the ward volunteers and claiming that the women and girls were in danger because of the volunteer system.

Ambati Rayudu lauded the Andhra Pradesh Volunteer System and said some people would always create hurdles when you do the good work. He advised the volunteers to ignore the negative comments from people and continue their work.

The 37-year-old cricketer said the volunteer system is a flagship programme of the YSRCP government and the volunteers are doing an excellent job. He said the government has brought governance to the doorstep of the people in the state which is one of its kind in the country’s 70 year old history. Every beneficiary is getting the benefits right at his or her doorstep due to the continuous efforts of volunteers.

“The volunteer system has been a welcome step for the government scheme's beneficiaries. Through this system, people are getting all government-related services in the most efficient manner. We should not forget the sacrifices of these volunteers who reached out to the people by putting their health at risk during the Covid-19 pandemic in the state,” Ambati Rayudu remarked.

