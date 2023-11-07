Don’t be carried away by Naidu’s false promises: CM YS Jagan

Puttaparthi (Sri Satya Sai dist): Reiterating that Chandrababu Naidu is unabashedly pursuing again the policy of plunder, stash and devour, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told people not to be misled by the false propaganda of TDP and its band of looters.

Addressing a huge public meeting here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that Naidu led a regime of heartlessness in which all sections of society suffered as the TDP never showed concern for the people’s problems during its rule.

“In contrast, we are very generous implementing a plethora of welfare schemes for the uplift of SC, ST, BC and minority communities adhering to our election manifesto. The popularity of YSRCP is evident in the huge response of the people to its Bus Yatras,” he said, saying that Naidu never thought of doing the good to the people.

Having no time to think of schemes for the people during his regime, the TDP leader only worked to orchestrate skill development scam, fiber-net scam, liquor scam, sand scam and Capital lands scam, the Chief Minister said, adding that not even a single good scheme comes to our mind when we think of him.

He said that Naidu is aiming to grab power again to share the spoils with the gang of thieves and foster son, and asked people to think why the TDP leader failed to implement welfare schemes which are in vogue today,

Despite the fact that 62 per cent of the people are depending on agriculture, TDP leadership never thought of doing good to the farmers, he said, adding that instead, Chandrababu Naidu defaulted on his election promise of waiving their loans to the extent of Rs. 87,612 crore while also diluting the zero interest scheme.

In contrast, the present Government has gone the extra mile of spending Rs. 8,000 crore on facilitating MSP for crops not listed by the Centre, paying Rs, 7,802 crore for 54,47,000 farmers under crop insurance as against Rs. 3,411 crore paid to 34, 80,000 farmers during TDP rule, the Chief Minister said.

While the TDP killed the cooperative dairies for benefiting the family-owned Heritage and other private dairies, the present Government has brought in Amul to help the farmers, he said, stressing that Rs. 60,000 crore was spent on paddy procurement benefiting 33 lakh farmers in the last 54 months as against Rs. 40,200 crore spent during the TDP regime.

Government has also taken up resurvey of lands after 100 years to update the land records and restoring full ownership of assigned, dotted and Inam lands to the beneficiaries, he said, adding that the results of the reforms are tangible in shape of infrastructure in schools and hospitals through Nadu-Nedu, rise of Aarogyasri ailments and procedure to 3300, digitalization of class rooms, distribution of tabs, village clinics, family doctors and construction of 22 lakh houses for the poor for which 35 lakh house sites were given.

“While this is the history of YSRCP, Naidu has a history of lies and false promises. I therefore urge upon you not to be carried away by his false promises. If you feel you are benefitted from the welfare schemes, you become my soldiers and bring victory to the YSRCP in the next elections,” he told them, adding that he is only depending on the people and God.

