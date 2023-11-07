Hyderabad: Many BJP ticket aspirants were disappointed after their names were not included in the Telangana BJP’s list of candidates for the November 30 assembly elections. One prominent leader among them is Vijayashanthi, who failed to make the cut.

The BJP is expected to declare the remaining 19 seats. However, the announcement of candidates will take place after the meeting with the party’s ally and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan over the seat sharing formula. The names of the candidates are yet to be finalised.

To add insult to injury, she was not included in the party’s Star campaigner’s list for the upcoming elections. Vijayashanthi, who is a member of BJP national executive committee, has been lying low for quite some time as the party did not give her any major responsibility ever since she joined the saffron camp.

Last year, Vijayashanthi, also known as Lady Amitabh of Telugu cinema, had hinted at being sidelined by senior members of the party’s Telangana unit. Recently, Vijayashanthi’s post (tweet) on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on microblogging site X raised eyebrows. The tweet had triggered speculations in political circles on the future moves of the BJP leader, however, she didn’t jump ship and stayed with the party.

The former MP Vijayashanthi has completed 25 years in politics. She joined the BJP in 1997 and served as general secretary of the party’s women’s wing. She quit the BJP in 2005 to launch a separate political outfit, Talli Telangana party but later merged it with TRS (now BRS). She was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medak constituency in 2009.

