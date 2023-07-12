Disaster Relief: Centre Releases Rs 7,532 Crore Funds for Andhra, Other States

New Delhi: Amid heavy rains continuing to lash several states in North India, the Centre on Wednesday released an amount of Rs 7,532 crore to 22 state governments for their respective State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF).

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance released the amount without waiting for utilisation certificates of the funds provided in the last financial year. The primary fund available with State Governments for response to notified disasters.

The Centre has released an amount of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 188.80 crore to Telangana. Maharashtra received the highest allocation of Rs 1,420 crore.

👉 Centre releases ₹7,532 crore to the States for Disaster Response 👉 Guidelines relaxed to provide funds to States immediately in view of heavy rains and associated natural disasters Read more ➡️ https://t.co/FK7j52SVbZ pic.twitter.com/hll9AO7MHq — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 12, 2023

The allocation of SDRF funds to the states is released in two equal installments as per the recommendation of the Finance Commission. The state governments will use this fund ro provide immediate relief to the victims of notified calamities like cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloud burst, pest attack and frost & cold wave.

