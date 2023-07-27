Amaravati: As the flood waters in Godavari river are rising, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to be vigilant and take all possible measures to mitigate heavy rain impact and ensure public safety. He asked them to review the flood situation in the rain-hit districts from time to time.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) officials briefed the chief minister about the flood situation in Eluru, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. The Godavari river is in full spate due to the recent heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued the second warning due to rising flood water in the Godavari river at Dowleswaram barrage in East Godavari districts.

“By 7 PM on Thursday, the flood water inflow at Bhadrachalam is at second warning level with the water level reaching 47.8 ft while water inflows and outflows at Dowleswaram were 13.05 lakh cusecs and at second warning level,” APSDMA managing director BR Ambedkar said in a press release on Thursday.

Ambedkar said the officials are monitoring the flood situation regularly and sharing the updates with the district administrations. He said due to the continuous downpour in Telangana and Maharashtra, the Dowleswaram barrage will receive heavy flooding for two more days. The APSDMA official informed that the after the second warning 43 mandals and 458 villages in six districts will get affected due to flood waters

The State Disaster Management official said seven teams, 3 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams have been put on standby for rescue operations. He added that people who need help or information about the relief operations can contact the state control room on these numbers 1070 and 18004250101 round the clock.

గోదావరిలో వరద ప్రవాహం పెరుగుతుండడంతో అన్నిరకాల చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని సీఎం శ్రీ వైయస్‌.జగన్‌ అధికారులను ఆదేశించారు.

The district administrations have set up control rooms to help the flood-affected people in the six districts. The officials have also opened relief camps in several mandals including Kukunoor and Velerupadu in Eluru district. The flood-affected people have been shifted to relief shelters where they are being provided with essential items and medicines.

గురువారం రాత్రి 7 గంటలకుగోదావరి వరద ప్రవాహం భద్రాచలం వద్ద రెండవ ప్రమాద హెచ్చరిక కోనసాగుతుందని నీటిమట్టం 47.80 అడుగులు, ధవళేశ్వరం బ్యారేజి వద్ద ఇన్ ఫ్లో,ఔట్ ఫ్లో 13.05 లక్షల క్యూసెక్కులు ఉందని రెండవ ప్రమాద హెచ్చరిక జారీ చేసినట్లు #APSDMA ఎండి డా.బిఆర్ అంబేద్కర్ వెల్లడించారు.(1/3)

