CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Sastri

Oct 02, 2023, 17:29 IST
Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Sastri at his residence here on Monday on their Jayanti.  

The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to their portraits and offered obeisance as a mark of respect to the great leaders.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister A. Suresh and MLC T. Raghuram were among those present.


