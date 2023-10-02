Andhra Pradesh: Dasara Holidays to Begin from Oct 14 

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has declared Dasara (Dussehra) holidays for all educational institutions in the state from October 14 to October 24. The classes will resume on October 25 (Wednesday) marking the end of holidays.

The second Formative Assessment (FA-2) examinations are scheduled to begin from October 3 (Tuesday). The School Education Department has said that the common question papers will be dispatched to Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and school principals on the day of examination.

The Education Department has directed the MEOs to send the question papers to the head masters of the respective schools only an hour before the commencement of the examination. The examinations will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions for classes 1 to 5 (primary ) and for the students of classes 9 and 10 while the students of 6,7 and 8 classes will have exams only in the afternoon. The headmasters of the respective schools have been advised to complete the evaluation of the answer sheets and upload the results on the online portal.

