Noted Cricket Coach Mirza Rahmatullah Baig Passes Away

Hyderabad: Renowned cricket coach Mirza Rahamatullah Baig passed away at the age of 84 in Hyderabad on Sunday. Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) P Sarat Chandra Reddy, Secretary SR Gopinath and Apex Council members have condoled the demise of veteran cricketer.

The ACA members said it is difficult to fill the void left by the departed cricket coach. They recalled his services to the cricketing world, saying that he was an inspiration to many. The prominent coach had trained many budding cricketers during his six-decade long career. He served in Andhra Cricket Association, SIA, SAAP, HCA and BCCI under various capacities.

Deeply saddened to know that my coach Rehman Baig Sir has departed for his heavenly abode. May his soul rest in peace.

He was an excellent cricket coach and I have learnt from him since my school days and all through my career. pic.twitter.com/ol8wHHpzBj — Dr. (Hon) Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) October 2, 2023

The officials of the state cricket body further said Baig had held various positions in the Andhra Cricket Association, SIA, SAAP, HCA, and BCCI. Baig, who represented Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy, had mentored several international cricketers including Kapil Dev, Ravi Shahstri, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Sanjay Manjrekar, VVS Laxman and MSK Prasad and others.

