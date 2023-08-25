CM YS Jagan Lays Foundation Stone for Tribal Varsity

Chinamedapalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, laid foundation stone for the Central Tribal University to be built with a cost of Rs.834 crore coming up in an extent of 561.88 acres.

Addressing a huge public meeting after laying the foundation stone here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the University will provide better educational facilities to tribal youth to lift their living standards and help them shine on national and international platforms.

“Your minds are pure and you have kept me in your hearts. I will continue to strive for your welfare,” he said, adding that the Government has so far disbursed Rs.16,805 crore benefiting 58,39,000 tribal families through DBT and non-DBT welfare schemes.



The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting the Tribal University to the State and said it will help tribal students of Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Odisha.

Tribal University is presently functioning temporarily from Vizianagaram utilising Andhra University facilities.

The proposed Tribal University will come up at Marrivalasa and Chinamedapalli villages in the adjoining Dattirajeru and Mentada Mandals in Saluru constituency.

Tribals, neglected for decades, are still backward in most respects and the Government has been striving to improve their living standards, he said and listed out the steps taken for their social and economic empowerment.

Government has been fulfilling the election promises made to tribals which include setting up of Tribal Advisory Committee and the five-member ST Commission.

“We have spent Rs.410 crore on subsidy so far benefiting 4,58,000 tribal families for fulfilling the promise of 200 units of free power supply every month in tribal tandas,” he said.

Government has converted 165 tribal tandas having more than 500 people into panchayats and created Alluri Sitaramaraju and Parvatipuram Manym districts for the benefit of tribals, besides enacting law to reserve 50 percent of the nominated posts and contracts for SC, ST, BC and minority communities.

Besides handing over 3,22, 538 acres of RoFR DKD lands to 1,53, 820 tribal families, Government has also been paying them Rythu Bharosa regularly on these lands, he said.

Apart from medical colleges being built in tribal areas at Narsipatnam, Paderu and Parvathipuram, a tribal engineering college is also coming up at Kurupam to cater to the educational needs of the tribal youth.

Multi speciality hospitals are being built in tribal areas with an expenditure of Rs. 250 crore and Government is paying 10 per cent more compensation to the tribal families than others on land acquisition.

All welfare schemes of Navaratnalu are being applied to STs and tribal youth are exclusively handling secretariats in 497 villages.

The reforms in education sector like digitalisation of class rooms, tabs to students of Class VIII, subject teacher concept from Class III, bilingual text books, Goru Mudha, Sampoorna Poshana Plus and other schemes have contributed a lot for the all round development of tribal families.

PM lauded bi-lingual text books: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his address said that he was happy to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the tribal university on a land where Telugu revolutionary and freedom fighter Alluri Sitrarama Raju fought against the British for independence.

He said he was hopeful of the University growing into a prime centre of sports, skills and emerging technologies helping the tribal students of Odisha and Chattisgarh apart from Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the introduction of bilingual text books for school students in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers P.Rajanna Dora (Tribal welfare), B. Mutyyala Naidu (PR & and RD), Education Minister B. Satyanarayanaa, Deputy Speaker K. Veerabhadra Swamy, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Kurupam MLA Pushpa Sri Vani were among those who participated in the event.

