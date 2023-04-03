Chittoor: TDP Leaders Role Suspected In Tirupati Techie’s Murder

Chittoor : A software engineer Nagaraju, who was working from home at Brahmanapalli village in Veduru Kuppam mandal of Chittoor District was set ablaze in his car allegedly by three people, namely Ripinjaya, Chanakya Pratap and Gopinath Reddy.

Chanakya Pratap who is the Sarpanch of Brahmanapalli and is said to have close relations with Opposition Telugy Desam Party (TDP) biggies.

It suspected that there is a senior TDP leaders role from Ramachandrapuram mandal in the murder and reportedly the key accused in the case are said to be close associates of TDP Ex MLA Sugunamma son-in-law, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Paritala Sri Ram.