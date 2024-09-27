Chandrababu's Demon Rule in AP: YS Jagan

September 27, Tadepalli:

In a scathing attack against CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, AP former Chief Minister and YSRCP president, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, described the government in AP as "demon rule". Sharply criticizing Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan accused him of running a "tyrannical regime" in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a press conference at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, Jagan alleged that opposition leaders are trying to obstruct his visit to Tirumala for divine blessings, by issuing notices and attempting to stop him.

"YSRCP leaders were served notices and blocked from visiting the temple. This is the first time in the country that someone is being prevented from seeking a divine blessing. They are threatening to arrest us if we go for darshan," Jagan said, questioning whether the BJP's central leadership was aware of their state leaders' involvement. He claimed that BJP leaders from other states were being brought to Tirupati to disrupt his visit.

Also read: Watch YS Jagan Press Meet Live on Tirumala Visit

Jagan also accused Naidu of diverting attention from the controversial Tirumala laddu issue by deploying thousands of police personnel. "Chandrababu has been caught red-handed, tarnishing the sanctity of the Tirumala laddu with his political malice. He falsely claimed that animal fat was mixed in the ghee used for the sacred prasadam," Jagan remarked, stating that Naidu's lies had only created unnecessary uproar.

Jagan detailed the stringent process involved in purchasing ghee for Tirumala, explaining that tenders are called every six months and awarded to the lowest bidder. Each tanker undergoes multiple tests, and if any test fails, the tanker is immediately sent back. Jagan cited that 15 tankers were returned during Naidu's tenure, and 18 under his own administration.

Also read: Tirupati Laddu Controversy: Top 10 Points from YS Jagan Standpoint

In July, four ghee tankers failed the tests, Jagan explained. These samples, which are usually sent to the Mysore lab for testing, were oddly sent to Gujarat for the first time. Despite the failed tests, notices were issued to the supplier company, and two months later, Naidu accused the government of using ghee mixed with animal fat. Jagan highlighted how the NDDB report was suspiciously leaked the very next day from the TDP office.

Jagan also mentioned that TTD EO had clarified on July 20th that adulterated ghee was not used in any prasadam. The same was reiterated in a report given on July 22nd. "Chandrababu is tarnishing the reputation of Tirumala with his lies," Jagan concluded, condemning Naidu's actions for harming the temple's sanctity for political gain.

Also read: Attack Planned on YS Jagan in Tirumala?