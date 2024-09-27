Attack Planned on YS Jagan in Tirumala?

September 27: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has expressed outrage over the imposition of Section 30 of the Police Act and the issuance of notices and house arrests to its leaders, preventing them from visiting Tirumala. The party has leveled serious allegations against the ruling coalition government, accusing them of attempting to create obstacles during Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Tirumala visit.

Allegations of Conspiracy Against YS Jagan

YSRCP claims that certain leaders from the coalition government are trying to disrupt YS Jagan's visit to the Tirumala temple. In a sensational tweet, the party alleged a conspiracy to attack the Chief Minister during his visit to Tirupati. The tweet stated, "There is a conspiracy to attack YS Jagan in Tirupati! YS Jagan will arrive in Tirumala on Friday for the Lord Venkateswara darshan, but there is information that coalition leaders are planning to create disturbances under the guise of devotees and attack him."

The YSRCP's tweet further claimed that BJP's Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Jana Sena's Kiran Royal, and TDP leaders were inciting goons to orchestrate the attack. Additionally, it was alleged that large numbers of people had been mobilized to raise slogans against YS Jagan and pelt eggs at his convoy. The tweet took a direct shot at TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, questioning, "Are you afraid that your scam involving Tirumala laddu will be exposed during YS Jagan's visit?"

Increasing Tensions and Police Crackdown

The YSRCP has accused the coalition government of deliberately trying to create hurdles for YS Jagan during his Tirumala visit. They argue that the government, using its authority, has turned the spiritual city into a police fortress, imposing unreasonable restrictions. Meanwhile, the police have also targeted YSRCP leaders, subjecting them to harassment through notices and house arrests.

As tensions escalate, YSRCP continues to challenge the ruling coalition, alleging political interference and an attempt to sabotage their leader’s religious visit to Tirumala.