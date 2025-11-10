Chandrababu-Led Coalition Govt Cheating Employees: YSRCP

YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for its failure in governance and for going back on its promises to employees.

Speaking to the media, former Minister Buggana Rajendranath said employees are being cheated on one hand while publicity is on the rise.

Buggana said that while four DAs are pending, the government has given only one in November and its publicity drive has been alarming. The DA was actually due in November last year, and when employees expressed displeasure, they were assured that it would be paid in installments.

Even pensioners are being cheated in the same manner, and the dues are said to be cleared in phases, he said. Other benefits for employees, from arrears to the pension scheme, are also not being implemented, and they are being ill-treated, he added.

Rajendranath stated that the YSRCP government had brought in schemes beneficial to employees, but the coalition, which made tall promises before elections, has been going back on its commitments.