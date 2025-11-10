Ambati Rambabu Slams Chandrababu: Politics Using God Is Their Habit!

Former Minister and Guntur district YSRCP president Ambati Rambabu criticised the TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and his associates, saying that “playing politics in the name of God has become their routine practice.”

Responding to a report by pro-TDP media on his recent comments about Tirumala Annadanam (the free meal scheme at Tirumala temple), Ambati clarified his remarks during a public event in Guntur.

The event — a “One Crore Signature Campaign” — was organised by the YSRCP Legal Cell to protest the coalition government’s move to privatise medical colleges. Speaking at the gathering, Ambati said:

“Since 1985, devotees have donated around ₹27,000 crore for free meals at Tirumala. For nearly 40 years, devotees have been receiving Annadanam without charge. I simply said that the food was good when I ate there recently. But the yellow media (TDP-friendly outlets) twisted my comment and gave credit to B.R. Naidu as if he had done something great.”

Taking a direct dig at the TDP leaders, Ambati added: “Is B.R. Naidu even a devotee? He’s just a broker for TV5. For them, politics in the name of God is nothing new. Chandrababu Naidu once used even the temple laddu prasadam for political mileage. Now, B.R. Naidu and Andhra Jyothi’s Radhakrishna are doing the same with my comments. Once, because of Chandrababu’s politics around God, there was even a landmine blast near Alipiri,” he alleged.

Ambati further said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government established medical colleges in the public sector to ensure affordable healthcare for the poor and to help underprivileged students become doctors.

“But Chandrababu Naidu wants to turn medical colleges into a business. He’s planning to sell them off to fill Lokesh’s pockets,” Ambati charged.

City president Noori Fathima and representatives from the YSR Congress Party’s Legal Cell also participated in the event.